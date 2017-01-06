Buckhannon Considering Brunch Bill Change

For restaurants like the 88 Restaurant on Main Street in Buckhannon, the vote against the brunch bill in the November elections was a lost opportunity to help build their businesses. But now, thanks to Buckhannon's home rule status, that chance could come again sooner than expected, as the city council is considering taking advantage of the bill for itself.

The measure would extend the hours restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol on Sundays. 88 Restaurant owner Kathleen Loughney hopes the opportunity becomes reality.

"I think its important. I think its high time that some of the really old archaic rules and regulations regarding alcohol be updated," Loughney said.

The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been following attempts at extending the hours to serve alcohol, both the failed vote in November and the present effort in the city. Executive Director Laura Meadows said some people may not understand exactly what changes under the bill.

"It's for the sale of alcohol drinks at 10 a.m. in restaurants. It's not going to affect the sale at a retail facility like WalMart, Sheetz, Go-Mart, places like that. I think that's one of the common misconceptions," Meadows said.

While Loughney would like to see the change happen to help her business, her support for the new rules extend further. She believes countering some of the older rules can help improving the health of the wider community.

"Then, you're creating a more closed society regarding things like alcohol when in fact there can be a more healthy outlook about it," Loughney said.