Fairmont Police Department Searches for New Officers

The Fairmont Police Department is now accepting applications for new officers.

The City Clerk's Office will be accepting applications until February 8 at 1 p.m.

Once applications are submitted, the applicant will take a physical and written exam. The applicant will have to complete and pass a physical examination, where each applicant must do 28 sit-ups in one minute, 18 push-ups in one minute, and run 1.5 miles in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

After passing the physical agility exam, the applicant will take the Police Officer Civil Service Examination, which is a two-hour exam that deals with basic knowledge of the ability to observe and remember details, vocabulary, reading, comprehension, ability to follow directions, ability to problem solve and use logic, and ability to use situational judgment.

Once an applicant passes the physical agility and written examination, he or she will then be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to be hired as a Probationary Police Officer.