City of Elkins Seeks New Council Member

The city of Elkins is seeking applications for a council seat left open by the resignation of Mark Scott.
Scott was elected to the Randolph County Commission in November.
Applications for the third ward seat will be taken through January 17, and they can be dropped off to the city clerk.
