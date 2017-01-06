Harrison County Prevention Partnership Meets to Discuss Substance Abuse

The Harrison County Prevention Partnership (HCPP) met today to discuss the coming year and to hear new proposals.

The HCPP has been working over the past 12 years to coordinate efforts from a community-wide approach. The substance abuse prevention coalition is working to make a positive impact on the alcohol, tobacco, and other drug abuse issues of the community.

Members of the partnership listened to two guest speakers and discussed possible curriculum changes and integrations.

Anjellica Scott the Children’s Wraparound Facilitator with ResCare was invited to speak about an initiative which addresses critical needs of children and their families.

“My job is to support the whole family in their role in getting that child the services that they may need," Scott said.

Wraparound is intended to deliver mental health services that build on family strength and inform groups on how to keep families together.

Steve Glass of the Lions Club and Gary Hamrick of Harrison County Community Corrections also spoke on how to create a better environment for students and the community.