WV Couple to Appear on HGTV's "House Hunters" - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WV Couple to Appear on HGTV's "House Hunters"

Posted: Updated:
By Kathryn Ghion, Morgantown Bureau Chief/Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

An episode of the popular show “House Hunters” airing on Friday will feature a West Virginia couple.

The show received permits from the City of Morgantown to film within city limits in May and June.

In the show, the couple is shown three different homes they may like in both the city and outer areas and Monongalia County, and pick one to buy.

Producers say the show will also feature views of West Virginia University, Coopers Rock, and other popular destinations in Monongalia County.  

To see which home they choose, tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. on HGTV. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.