WV Couple to Appear on HGTV's "House Hunters"

An episode of the popular show “House Hunters” airing on Friday will feature a West Virginia couple.

The show received permits from the City of Morgantown to film within city limits in May and June.

In the show, the couple is shown three different homes they may like in both the city and outer areas and Monongalia County, and pick one to buy.

Producers say the show will also feature views of West Virginia University, Coopers Rock, and other popular destinations in Monongalia County.

To see which home they choose, tune in Friday night at 10 p.m. on HGTV.