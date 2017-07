The Zelda Stein Weiss Cancer Center of Mon General Hospital is hosting a special program for women receiving cancer treatments.

The American Cancer Society’s Look Good, Feel Better program will be held at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Conference Center located in the rear of Mon General Hospital on Monday, January 9th from 2 to 4 p.m.

The free event gives patients professional tips on skin care and makeup, wig selection, discolored nail, scarves and other style services.

To register, call 304-296-8158.