Cold Weather Months Bring Difficulty to Animal Shelters

The cold temperatures and snow aren’t just dangerous for humans.

“Any animal can have reactions to the cold weather," said Frankie Dennison, the director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Dogs, cats, and even farm animals, they all need to be brought inside out of the freezing temperatures. If you aren’t able to keep them in your home, give them an outdoor shelter for protection.

“We also want you to go a step further and add straw,” Dennison said. “Not hay, not blankets, those can get wet and moldy, but straw is a really good insulator. It helps them burrow down and keep their body heat.”

If your animals do have to be outdoors, make sure it’s only for short periods of time. Watch for salt that can burn their paws and make sure they always have fresh food and unfrozen water.

“Any dog, any cat is eligible to get frost bite,” Dennison said. “The big thing you need to watch for is snow that collect inside the paws. It can freeze and it can cause issues, especially if you notice the animal is chewing or licking on their paws.”

Winter months are difficult on shelters because of over population, but the Humane Society of Harrison County says that may be the best time to adopt a furry family member.

“You get a lot of the after Christmas puppies and dogs that come back,” added Dennison. “People get them as gifts and then they go back to school, they go back to work, and they find out it’s just not what they needed and we get a lot of animals in. Obviously adopting at this time of year is hard, but it’s also very welcome.”

At the Harrison County Humane Society, they have inside facilities, heaters, and blankets to keep their animals warm, but other area shelters aren’t so lucky and have no choice but to keep animals outside when overpopulated.

“What they do that I’ve seen is they put tarps up around the outside kennels that they keep them in,” said Dennison. “It’s not the greatest, but it is something. It helps protect them.”

If you have a pet with an outdoor shelter, Dennison also recommends using tarps to wrap the outside to cut down on the wind and help keep heat inside.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, or helping a shelter this winter, contact the Humane Society of Harrison County at (304) 592-1600 or visit their website www.hshcwv.org.