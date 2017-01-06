Philippi Couple Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

A Philippi couple was arrested Tuesday after deputies saw a bag of methamphetamine fall out of the PVC pipe of their trailer.

Gregory Edwards, 48, and Adriana Pancake, 19, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On November 22, Edwards and Pancake allegedly flushed a bag of 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, which fell out of the PVC pipe after deputies heard a toilet flush. Both Edwards and Pancake said the methamphetamine was not theirs.

On Monday, Pancake stole her grandmother's vehicle, according to deputies, which led to the couple's arrest.

Pancake is additionally charged with grand larceny.