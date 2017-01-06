Route 250 in Marion County Reopens Following Rockslide Cleanup

(Update: 1/17 3:30 p.m.)

A section of Route 250 in Marion County closed due to a landslide is scheduled to reopen to traffic January, 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The Division of Highways said maintenance crews and Grant Coal Company, the adjacent property owner, partnered to stabilize the hillside along Route 250 between Holbert Road and Mary Lou Retton Drive. The DOH said Grant Coal Company used an excavator to push unstable material from the slope onto Route 250. DOH crews hauled the debris to an approved site. Allegheny Power and their contractor also assisted in removing overhanging trees, according to the DOH.

Route 250 was closed on January 3 after the WVDOH Geotechnical Unit surveyed the site and found unstable rock and large trees on the hillside along the roadway.

(Original: 1/6 4:00 p.m.)

A section of Route 250 in Marion County between Holbert Road and Mary Lou Retton Drive will remain closed due to a rockslide.

Originally, the section was closed until Friday after the rockslide occurred on Tuesday.

Over the last three days, the West Virginia Division of Highways has observed the continued slide activity and surveyed the site. They found unstable rock and large trees, which they said are likely to slide in the future.

The DOH will remove the unstable material before reopening the road. They said they will make every effort to expedite the opening.