UPDATE: Fairmont Woman Sentenced to Prison for Murdering Neighbor

A Fairmont woman has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her neighbor.

Alma Barnett shot and killed Carol Zurasky in November 2015. According to Barnett throughout the three-day trial, she was acting in self-defense when she shot Zurasky because she told her she would hurt her.

On the third day of the trial, Barnett entered an Alford plea, or a Kennedy plea, for first-degree murder, meaning that she acknowledges that the prosecution likely has enough evidence to convict her but that she maintains her innocence.

Barnett was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole in 15 years.

