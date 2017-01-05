Winter Weather Forces Postponements Around the Area

Several high school basketball games were rescheduled because of snow Thursday night. Here’s the latest on new dates and times for those games:
Boys’ Basketball
East Fairmont at Fairmont Sr. – Moved to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Elkins at North Marion – Moved to Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Liberty – Moved to Feb. 9
Lincoln at Lewis Co. – Moved to Feb. 9
Bridgeport at Preston – Moved to Feb. 14
Girls’ Basketball
Morgantown at Wheeling Park – Moved to Jan. 13
