Winter Weather Forces Postponements Around the Area

Several high school basketball games were rescheduled because of snow Thursday night. Here’s the latest on new dates and times for those games:

Boys’ Basketball

East Fairmont at Fairmont Sr. – Moved to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Elkins at North Marion – Moved to Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Liberty – Moved to Feb. 9

Lincoln at Lewis Co. – Moved to Feb. 9

Bridgeport at Preston – Moved to Feb. 14

Girls’ Basketball

Morgantown at Wheeling Park – Moved to Jan. 13