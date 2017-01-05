UPDATE: Missing Harrison County Teenager Found Safe

UPDATE (1/6/17): A teen previously reported missing on January 5th from Harrison County is found safe.



Sheriff's deputies say 16-year-old Zachary Bryan Gulley was located safely around 7 p.m. on Friday January 6th at a home in Northern Harrison County. Deputies said he is safe and now with his family and that community members assisted in the search.

Law enforcement is still seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Michael Anthony Rose, the person Gulley was believed to be with.

If you have any information about Rose, call the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-623-6559.

Original (1/5/17):

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing teenager and a man who the juvenile may be with.

Police are looking for 16-year old, Zachary Bryan Gulley who went missing around 1:00 AM Thursday, January 5th, 2017. Gulley is 5' 3", weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a dark gray WVU shirt with blue jeans. Police also say that Gulley has mild autism and is a resident of Harrison County, WV.

Gulley left home in his 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Pickup which is either Tan or Gray with West Virginia Registration OWT 961.



Police are also looking for 21-year-old, Michael Anthony Rose who may be with Gulley. Rose is also wanted for probation violation and has an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear from Harrison County. He is 5' 10'', weighs 138 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Rose is last known to be from the Shinnston area of Harrison County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zachary Bryan Gulley or Michael Anthony Rose, please call the Harrison County 911 Center at (304)-623-6559.

