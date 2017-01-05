Alma Barnett Takes The Stand In Day Two Of Her Murder Trial

Alma Barnett took the stand in her murder trial on Thursday, recounting the night Fairmont Police said she fatally shot her neighbor, Carol Zurasky.

Barnett’s defense attorney, Christopher Wilson, called her to the stand as his second witness.

Through tears, Barnett testified that she was “terrified” when Zurasky entered her apartment, refused to leave and said “F*** you. I’ll whoop your a**”.

Wilson asked Barnett if she was trying to kill Zurasky when she fired her gun and Barnett replied no. Wilson then asked why she fired it and she said “I was scared and wanted her out. She would have hurt me”.

Barnett added that she did not hate Zurasky or wish she was dead, did not plan to kill her but did have reason to fear for her life. Barnett said she is sorry that the incident ended in Zurasky’s death.

Wilson also questioned Barnett about her relationship with Zurasky prior to the shooting. She said they saw each other once or twice a month and they did not argue much, if at all.

Barnett testified about battling mental illness, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression and panic attacks. She claimed she is on medication to treat the symptoms. Barnett also said she continues to struggle with alcoholism.

When asked about the shooting, Barnett testified that she does not remember pulling the trigger, but “looked her in the eye and saw her fall”. She said she then put the gun back on top of her refrigerator, then called her boyfriend, Troy Myer, and said “What am I supposed to do? I just shot someone”. Barnett testified that Myer asked if Zurasky had a pulse and she replied “I don’t know. I don’t want to touch the body”. Minutes prior, cell phone records show she texted her boyfriend and asked “This gun is legal, right?”

Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman then drilled Barnett about the timeline of events that night of November 8th.

Barnett testified that she was not on the phone with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting, but her 911 call transcripts show she claimed she was on the phone with him when Zurasky “walked in to her apartment”.

Freeman asked Barnett if she was on the phone with her boyfriend before the shooting asking for advice, but she denied that being true.

Freeman also questioned why Barnett would keep her gun on top of her refrigerator, five feet from her unlocked front door and out of reach from her couch, where she said she was when Zurasky walked in to her apartment. Barnett said she “felt safer” with it in that location.

Freeman then referenced crime scene photos, which show Zurasky’s body just inside the front door. He asked Barnett how she claimed Zurasky “came at her” when she was shot just inside the door. Barnett continued her claim that Zurasky was inside her apartment and threatening her.

Earlier in the day, the state finished calling witnesses to the stand, including Barnett’s downstairs neighbors Kimberly Creasman and Chesney Maddox.

Creasman continued her testimony from Wednesday, telling jurors that Zurasky was not a threatening person and that “she wouldn’t hurt a fly”. Creasman said she did not know Barnett had a gun in her apartment, but said “If I knew she had a gun, I wouldn’t have let her out of the door”, referencing Zurasky leaving her apartment to go up to Barnett’s apartment that night.

Creasman’s daughter, Chesney (CJ) Maddox testified that Zurasky and Barnett started yelling at each other earlier in the evening and that Barnett said “hit me, hit me” to Zurasky. Maddox told jurors that is when Zurasky shoved Barnett.

Maddox testified that once Zurasky and Creasman left to go buy wine at Go-Mart, Barnett told Maddox “when she comes back up to my apartment I’m going to shoot her”. Maddox said she did not think anything of it because she hears similar comments all the time. Maddox told jurors that Barnett seemed “calm” when she left the apartment and went upstairs to her own apartment.

Sgt. Sam Murray of the Fairmont Police Department interviewed Barnett about one hour after the shooting and told jurors that she changed her accounts of what happened about ten times. She told Murray during the interview that Zurasky was in her apartment for at least three minutes before the shooting occurred and that she asked Zurasky to leave several times, while other witness testimony contradicts this timeline.

When Murray asked if Zurasky was running or walking toward Barnett, she said “she was high-stepping it and she was cursing at me”.

During Barnett’s initial statement to Murray, she said “I was looking at her right in the eye. I didn’t even think I could shoot a gun. But next thing I know, she fell in front of me”.

Zurasky’s two daughters, Chelsea Zurasky and Gabrielle Newby, also testified to jurors about their relationship with their mother. Both said their mother would never hurt anyone and was a loving person. They told jurors that Zurasky “wanted them to be better than she was” and wanted the best for them. Both also shared photos of their mother with the jury, crying at times as they talked about how much they missed their mother.

Dr. Joseph DelTondo also testified as a forensics expert, explaining how he performed the autopsy on Zurasky. He said the bullet entered her skull as she was standing in an upright position with her palms at her side. DelTondo also tested the blood alcohol content in Zurasky, which he said was .29.

The state rested its case on Thursday. The trial continues on Friday.