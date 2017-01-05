Buckhannon PD Recruiting For VIPS Program

The city of Buckhannon is looking for a few good volunteers to support its local police department.

Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory said the department is taking applications for its Volunteers in Police Service program.

Volunteers support the department with efforts in the community, like helping with traffic control and assisting on patrols and within the office.

Gregory said the extra assistance is a great help to the full-time officers.

"They do serve in a non-enforcement capacity, but they are an extra hands when it comes to traffic controls at these special events, even eyes and ears," said Gregory.

The program is open to anyone living in Upshur County after passing a background check. Contact Gregory at (304) 472-5723 for more information on how to apply.