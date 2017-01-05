Harrison County Grand Jury Returns 74 Indictments

A Harrison County Grand Jury has returned 74 indictments for the January 2017 term.

- A 19-year-old man who was originally charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old brother with a sword is included in the list. Jonas Copass, of Lost Creek, is indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

- Tyler Killingsworth, a 26-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl and giving her a sexually transmitted disease is also included. He is indicted on one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, and one count of incest.

- Michael Messer, a Lost Creek man accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old relative, is included. Messer is indicted on three counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse by a person in position of trust, and three counts of incest.

- Three individuals that were arrested after police found heroin laced with fentanyl in Clarksburg are included. Percy Belser, Jr., of Pittsburgh, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance. Jesse Clevenger and Katrina Messinger, both of Clarksburg, are each indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Clevenger is additionally indicted on one count of delivery of heroin.

- Price Patterson and Tiffany Keller are also indicted on charges related to heroin laced with fentanyl. Both Patterson and Keller are each indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

- A Pittsburgh man who was allegedly selling heroin out of a Harrison County hotel is included. Brian Pinkney is indicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

- Kaitlan Riddle and Annalise Shaw, two women accused of possessing 945 Xanax tablets after a drug bust in Stonewood, are included. Each woman is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

- A man who jumped from a moving vehicle and escaped near the intersection of I-79 and Route 50 in Clarksburg in September, leading to a multiple-agency search, is also included. James Riley is indicted on one count of escape.

- Jesse Ketterman, who is accused of stabbing a neighbor in the Pine Bluff area of Harrison County, is included. He is indicted on one count of malicious assault and one count of assault.

- David Gum, Jr., is indicted on one count of malicious assault for a stabbing that occurred in Nutter Fort.

- Emma Smith, a woman accused of setting a Clarksburg home on fire in May, is included. She is indicted on one count of first-degree arson.

- Deaundre Hall, a man allegedly found unresponsive in his vehicle with a large quantity of heroin on Mulberry Avenue, is included. He is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

- A couple that was allegedly found with a large amount of heroin at a Bridgeport motel are included on the list, along with a man that conspired with them, according to police. Chelsea Moore, of Salem, is indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance. Abel Loma, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance, and Guillermo Espinoza, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance.

- Charles Allen, of Salem, is indicted on one count of first-degree sexual assault.

- Charles Whitaker, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

- Thomas Kubina, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury.

- Jessica Carpenter, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

- Katie Bennett, of Nutter Fort, is indicted on one count of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

- David Watson, of Nutter Fort, is indicted on one count of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

- Whitney Chipps, of Pine Grove, is indicted on one count of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

- Adrian Cupp, of Shinnston, is indicted on one count of malicious assault, one count of battery, one count of destruction of property, and one count of battery on a governmental representative.

- Robert Pumphrey, of Salem, is indicted on one count of malicious assault.

- Arnold Potts, Jr., of Clarksburg, is indicted on two counts of third-offense domestic battery.

- Kevin Greaver, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense domestic battery.

- Paul Bean, of Vienna, is indicted on one count of soliciting a minor via computer.

- Nathan Bryant, of Morgantown, is indicted on one count of soliciting a minor via computer.

- Brandon Lewis, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance, one count of transportation of a controlled substance into this state with intent to deliver, and one count of conspiracy to commit transportation of a controlled substance into this state with the intent to deliver.

- Jamie Patrick, of North Huntington, Pa., is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of conspiracy to commit transportation of a controlled substance into this state with the intent to deliver.

- Devon Jeter, of McKeesport, Pa., is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance.

- Kevon Walker, of Buffalo, New Year, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance.

- Kyle Torres, of Crafton, Pa., is indicted on one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

- Amanda Frye, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

- Brandon Mayle, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

- Daniel Critchfield, of Bridgeport, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

- Amanda Hartley, of Grafton, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

- Alexander Shelton, of Industrial, is indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance by an inmate.

- Sabrina Pacetti, of Lewisburg, is indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate.

- Kayla Hutchinson, of Parkersburg, is indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate.

- Tabitha Bowen, of Huntington, is indicted on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate.

- Dwight Freyou, of Bridgeport, is indicted on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while under the influence of alcohol, one count of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident involving injury, one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, and three counts of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident causing property damage.

- Rebecca Richison, of Mount Clare, is indicted on one count of grand larceny, one count of attempt to commit grand larceny, one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement with reckless indifference for the safety of others, and one count of fleeing from law enforcement by means other than use of a vehicle.

- Michael Howard, of Nutter Fort, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense driving under the influence of alcohol.

- Shane Hickman, of Shinnston, is indicted on one count of driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

- Donald Mack, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked or suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.

- Robert Powers, of Stonewood, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked or suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident causing property damage.

- David Longanetta, of Lumberport, is indicted on one count of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

- Ryan Mackley, of Gypsy, is indicted on one count of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

- John Grossklaus, of Greenwood, is indicted on one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, one count of burglary, and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

- Sarah Cecil, of Fairmont, is indicted on five counts of grand larceny.

- David Williams, of Clarksburg, is indicted on three counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny.

- Seth Russell, of Lost Creek, is indicted on one count of burglary.

- Charles Lamp, Jr., of Beaver, is indicted on one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of petit larceny.

- Cortney Maxwell, of Wallace, is indicted on one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny.

- Damian Rutter, of Enterprise, is indicted on one count of breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny.

- William Nicholson, Mount Clare, is indicted on one count of attempt to commit grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

- Mark Hamrick, of Weston, is indicted on one count of grand larceny.

- Matthew Cutlip, of Bridgeport, is indicted on one count of grand larceny.

- Ryan Smith, of Mount Clare, is indicted on one count of possession of firearm by person prohibited from possessing firearms.

- Nathan Eakle, of Lost Creek, is indicted on two counts of failure to provide notice of sexual offender registration changes by offender required to register for life.

- Eugene Dean, of Clarksburg, is indicted on three counts of failure to register or provide notice of sexual offender registration changes.

- Brandon Carroll, of Four States, is indicted on three counts of fraudulent use of an access device and one count of attempted fraudulent use of an access device.

- Tonya Correll, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of fraudulent use of an access device.

- Pamela Schlichting, of Clarksburg, is indicted on three counts of second offense battery on a governmental representative.

- Lana Towns, of Fairmont, is indicted on two counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of battery on a governmental representative.

- Brian Merritt, of Clarksburg, is indicted on two counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting.

- Margaret Taylor, of Bridgeport, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting and one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

- Karla Allen, of Bridgeport, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting.

- Crystal Miller, of Clarksburg, is indicted on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting.