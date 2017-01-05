Upshur County Commission Holds First Meeting Of Year

The Upshur County Commission met for the first meeting of 2017 Thursday morning.

Commissioners re-elected Terry Cutright as commission president as part of its annual reorganization before moving on to its usual duties.

Commissioners, including the newly-elected Sam Nolte say they're looking forward to another year of work on behalf of the county.

"We've got the new innovation center that the Upshur County Development Authority got their grant for this year. Hopefully we'll get to break ground this spring on it," Cutright said.

"Really just trying to wrap my head around everything that goes on here in the courthouse, and get and understanding of all the different departments, and what I can do to help make things better," Nolte said.

The commission offices have also moved to a new location on Main Street, but commission meetings will continue to take place in the county courthouse.