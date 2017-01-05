MVA Health Clinic Assist in Signing Up for Healthcare

For now, the affordable care act isn't going way.

Area health professionals were helping people sign up for federal healthcare in Clarksburg Thursday.

Representatives from MVA Health Clinic are providing advice and support signing up for healthcare under the affordable care act this month at the Clarksburg Library.

Clinic representatives say the process is simple, but having some help understanding the application can go a long way.

"A lot of people aren't familiar with how deductibles work, how copays work, premiums, things like that," said Mina Schultz, certified application counselor. "So we can sit down and kind of talk to you face to face, put it in language that you understand. You don't have to go through all the paperwork and the phone calls and everything to get all of that done."



Schultz says those who sign up for healthcare through the ACA will have coverage through 2017.

Schultz and other representatives will be at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library every Thursday morning through summer.