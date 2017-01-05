Contestants Prepare for United Way Hot Wing Competition

United Way of Harrison County is closing in on their $850,000 annual goal.

Brad Riffee, the Community Impact Director, says the organization is looking forward to their next fundraiser.

“United Way is a nonprofit organization agency who raises money for various other nonprofit agencies across Harrison County. All of the money that we do raise stays in Harrison County," said Riffee. "We fund 20 human resource agencies here in the county, wonderful human resource agencies that provide critical, crucial, services to our community members.”

This years Hot Wing Eating Contest will be the seventh held by the group, and they look forward to another great turnout.

The contest will have a male and female division and each will be judged on an 8 minute limitation, with a current record of 40 wings.

The winner will be chosen in two categories; you can win be eating the largest number of wings or by raising the most money by number of wings eaten.

The contest is open to the public at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport on January 25.