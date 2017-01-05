State Economy Headed for Slow Growth in 2017

After what the Mountain State Business Index called a ‘severe recession’ over the last two years, the economy in West Virginia is growing, but not quickly. Experts say it will take about four years to return to the recent peak of 2012, and the actions of new lawmakers will play an important role.

“Growth is better that further decline, but we don’t see robust growth happening. We don’t experience a surge,” said John Deskins, the Director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Even with slow growth, industries like coal and natural gas are getting stronger, helping employment start to rise.

“We think coal will continue to be improving slightly over the next year or over the next couple of years. Same thing with gas,” Deskins said. “Gas is also important to West Virginia. Gas has been really flat over the last year and a half or so, but we think signs are pointing to improved gas production.”

Natural gas and international demand factor into the success of the coal industry, but so does the government. Deskins says it’s difficult to say how President-Elect Donald Trump will effect coal, but that he will likely eliminate some of policies currently hurting West Virginia.

“It seems pretty safe to say that with the Trump administration Clean Power Plan is not gonna happen. That was all structured through the executive branch, so that will be easy for Trump to put a stop on that” he added. “Trump at the very least will eliminate any downward pressure associated with the Clean Power Plan.”

State government will heavily influence how quickly the economy grows. Research shows different parts of the state, like North Central West Virginia, are doing better than others.

Deskins says to improve the state as a whole, government needs to balance the budget, in order to use money to solve other issues so business will stay in the state.

“We have pretty severe needs with transportation infrastructure, with education, with fighting very poor health outcomes, with fighting a drug epidemic,” added Deskins. “The recession ending is a good thing, but rapid, healthy growth, seems to be a long ways away given the challenges that we face around some of these really fundamental economic elements.”