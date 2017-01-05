Musical Couple's "Tiny House" to be Featured on DIY Show

A Morgantown couple’s home will be featured on the TV Show “Tiny House, Big Living” on Thursday night.

Musician Greg Short and wife Carla applied online, earlier this year and after some interviews were chosen for the show. They began building the house in June on a piece of land just outside the city of Morgantown.

The DIY Network crews captured the progress of the 240 square foot home that includes musical touches like a drum sink, guitar shelves, and a pull out stage.

The Shorts want to add more finishing touches that they weren’t able to build within the 12 to 15 week building timeline for the show.

“Storage and things like that,” said Greg. “It didn’t work out that way with the crew and the time element of the show, but we did almost everything we wanted to do.

The Shorts are downsizing from a 960 square foot home, but are excited for their new “tiny house” and to see the show.

“We really wanted to scale back and break the ties to so many material things and the burden that comes with that,” Carla said. “I’m excited for the freedom that this offers us and the simplicity that it offers us.”

“Tiny House Big Living” premieres Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. on the DIY Network.