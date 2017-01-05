Harrison County Commission Re-Elects President

Harrison County Commission held their first session of the year this morning. First on the agenda was to appoint a commission president. Ron Watson was elected by Bernie Fazzini and, newly appointed commissioner, David Hinkle.

Ron Watson has served on the commission since 2003 and has collectively been president for over a decade. Commissioner Watson looks ahead to potential boosts for the economy.

“Some economic development is being planned and has been planned in the future that should materialize for 2017.” With the prospective increases, Watson hopes Harrison County will see additional people and businesses moving in; everybody prospers.

The commissioners additionally voted on several local items and agreed on a date and time change to their weekly meetings. Harrison County Commission will now be meeting each week on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.