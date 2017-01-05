Man Arrested After He Allegedly Calls Boss, Attempts to Sell Back Stolen Tools

A Fairmont man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he accidentally called his boss and tried to sell him tools that he stole from his boss' business.

Shawn Furner, 37, is charged with felony breaking and entering other than a dwelling and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a vehicle over an embankment. Furner, along with another man, called a tow truck to help them get the vehicle out, and the tow truck driver accidentally opened the trunk. When he did so, a deputy noticed a large bag full of Snap-On brand tools.

Soon after, the owner of Mike's Auto Repair in Millersville made contact with the deputy to say that his business had been burglarized and that a large amount of tools, including Snap-On brand, were stolen.

The owner also told the deputy that he received a call from Furner earlier in the day stating that he had a bunch of Snap-On tools for sale. The owner said Furner misdialed, and when he realized who he was talking to, he hung up.

Furner is an employee at Mike's Auto Repair and had a key and gate pass code for the business, according to deputies.

Furner is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.