On Eagles' Wings Therapeutic Riding Program Changing Lives of Those with Special Needs

There are few relationships that are more special than the relationship between a girl and her horse. In this case the bond between Kendall and Bo, the horse she rides at, On Eagles' Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship.

Kendall was born with a genetic mutation.

Carol Petitto, On Eagles' Wings Executive Director said, "When Kendall first came she was nonverbal had a lot of motor development difficulties both growth and fine motor development. The goal here was to get her stronger, her core stronger, and possibly see some speech development."

Three years ago Kendall's family was desperate to find anything that could bring her joy-that's when they discovered On Eagles' Wings.

Kenneth Hacker, Kendall's father said, "Thought that she would enjoy being around the horses and luckily we were right."

Family members said 7-year-old Kendall's motor skills started to improve after her first summer of riding.

"Her motor movement increased, she has added a few more words to her vocabulary, she seems to understand more as far as instructions, that kind of thing. Just an over all progression," said Hacker.

Her progression included her saying her first word, "horsey."

Hacker added, "Everytime she gets excited or sees something that see likes she says horsey a lot."

On Eagles Wings' serves more than 40 riders. Each riding lesson is individually designed to help each rider's specific needs.

Petitto said, "With all these kid with everybody we deal with here, to see this kid of remarkable progression. I mean, I'm on cloud 9 everyday. I wake up excited everyday. There are little miracles happening her all the time."