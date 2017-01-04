Harrison County Mayors Association Talk Budget Concerns With Delegates

Harrison County Mayors Association held its meeting Wednesday evening at the Bridgeport Conference Center. The association invited all area council members and delegates to its meeting to hear concerns.

Top concerns at the meeting were the cuts to the state budget. Delegate Tim Miley said that the state budget that they will be working on for 2018 will be anywhere from a four to five hundred million dollar deficit. He also states that projection over the next five years is about a $400 million deficit each year.

At this point no one knows how the deficit will be addressed or how it will affect towns, cities, and municipalities.

“The thing we want to see from our delegates is if they can foresee any budget cuts, or where they’re going to be cut the most that we can prepare for as cities, you know, if it’s going to be road construction, money for certain areas that we rely on,” said Sammy DeMarco, President of Harrison County Mayors Association.

Delegates are encouraging everyone to tighten their belts with because the monies that once flowed from the state offices are no longer available.

“So I suspect there will be a lot of painful cuts. Whether its to fairs and festivals monies, whether its to grant monies available. I don’t know the details yet,” said Miley.

The West Virginia legislature will reconvene next Wednesday. Delegates and senators encourage the public to contact them with any concerns they may have.