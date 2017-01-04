Alma Barnett Murder Trial Begins In Marion County

The trial against a Fairmont woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in November 2015 started on Wednesday in Marion County.

Alma Barnett was charged with first degree murder after police said she shot Carol Zurasky at Barnett’s home on 10th Street.

The morning started with jury selection, which took just over an hour. Ultimately, the state, led by Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman, and the defense, led by attorney Christopher Wilson, selected seven women and five men. One man and one woman were selected as alternate jurors. Two jurors were dismissed.

The prosecution opened its case by saying “there is no question of fact that Alma Jean Barnett took the life of Carol Zurasky”. Freeman said this is “not a crime of passion” but instead a “cold-blooded execution”.

The execution, the prosecution said, was instigated by prior altercations between Zurasky and Barnett. Several months before Zurasky’s death, Barnett alleged a man sexually assaulted her, which she said drew the two apart. Barnett said Zurasky did not believe the allegations.

Freeman told jurors that the night of November 8, 2015, Zurasky went to buy a bottle of wine and when she returned to Barnett’s apartment, Barnett shot and killed her within a matter of seconds. Freeman said it was not self-defense because minutes before Zurasky arrived, she texted her boyfriend and asked if the .22 magnum revolver he left in her apartment was legal.

The defense then gave its opening statements, using the analogy of reading a book from beginning to end. Wilson urged jurors to listen to the complete story before jumping to conclusions. He did not deny Barnett shot Zurasky, though.

“We know who pulled the trigger on that gun. Instead this is about why," said Wilson.

Throughout opening statements, Barnett wiped tears from her eyes as she heard recounts of that night in November 2015.

In total, the prosecution called five witnesses to the stand on Wednesday, four of which are members of the Fairmont Police Department.

Lead detective Alex Neville took the stand, testifying about cell phone evidence on Barnett’s phone. He said records show three outgoing calls and two text messages to her boyfriend in Iowa, Troy Myer, between 7:59 pm and 8:01 pm. After the text message which asked if the gun was legal, she said “sorry, forgot it’s your supper time, but need you to call me now”. Barnett received a text from her downstairs neighbor, Kimberly Creasman, at 8:02 pm which read “she’s on her way up”, referring to Zurasky. One minute later at 8:03 pm, Barnett dialed 911.

Jurors also saw autopsy photos of Zurasky, which showed a bullet wound to her forehead. The bullet removed from Zurasky’s brain matched the .22 magnum revolver recovered by police in Barnett’s home.

Barnett told investigators that Zurasky slapped her in the face, then left to buy the bottle of wine, came back screaming obscenities for about three to five minutes and refused to leave Barnett’s apartment. Barnett said Zurasky did not have any weapons on her, but that she “came at her” with a clenched fist. That is when Barnett said she shot Zurasky in self-defense.

Neville said the evidence at the scene “completely contradicted” Barnett’s statements, as Zurasky’s body, purse and bottle of wine were found lying just inside the door frame of the apartment, not giving Zurasky time to enter and harass Barnett for several minutes.

Neville testified that there is no trail of blood inside the home, but is splattered on the wall near her body in addition to one small blood drop on the aluminum door frame.

During cross-examination, Neville said Barnett was drinking that night and had consumed a six-pack of beer. Her blood alcohol content was about .1 but was “terrified” when Zurasky entered her apartment.

Neighbor Kimberly Creasman testified to jurors about her experience the night of Zurasky’s death. She said earlier that evening, Zurasky grabbed her neck and threw her down on her bed, but that “it was just horseplay”.

Creasman said she was friends with both Barnett and Zurasky, but learned to keep them both apart after their arguments about the alleged sexual assault.

Creasman took Zurasky to Go-Mart on 7th Street the evening of November 8th where Zurasky bought a bottle of wine. When they pulled back in to the house, Zurasky told Creasman “I’m going to go in and confront her”, to which Creasman replied okay and shut and locked her door. Creasman then texted Barnett to let her know Zurasky was “on her way up” so that she did not have to answer the door if she did not want to. Seconds later though, Creasman heard a thud, she testified. Creasman said she thought Zurasky had fallen on the stairs up to Barnett’s apartment since she had been drinking, but she soon discovered Zurasky laying in Barnett’s doorway with a gunshot wound to her head.

Earlier in the day, Detective Eric Hudson testified about the 911 call he recorded that night. In it, Barnett is heard saying “I just shot someone because they were threatening me” and “I was scared”. Barnett told the dispatcher she told Zurasky to leave, to which she responded “I don’t have to, you f****** c***.” Creasman and her daughter can be heard in the background.

Hudson also testified about photo and video evidence he took at the scene that night. Video shows Zurasky laying face up, with defibrillator pads that EMTs of the Marion County Rescue Squad used to try and resuscitate her.

The trial continues on Thursday with more witness testimony.