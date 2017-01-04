WVU Professor Conducts Study on Guns and Rural Police

Many rural communities are stereotyped as having the same viewpoints on guns and gun control.

West Virginia University professor Rachael Woldoff along with her husband and a WVU student found that those stereotypes don't always hold true.

"A lot of times people from rural places are viewed as a monolith as having all one viewpoint and companies market that," she said. "Different groups in our society try to market that rural people think this way, urban people think that way, but what the study really shows is there's much more nuance to that."

The study, titled: 'Unpacking Heat: Dueling Identities and Complex Views on Gun Control among Rural Police,' delves into the viewpoints of rural officers.

The study is comprised of data collected from interviews.

"When they're patrolling, they're going to people's houses in rural areas where someone may have had no professional training at all. That person might be intoxicated that person might be in a domestic dispute," she said. "They've seen with their own eyes that there's risk involved and not everyone should have access to every type of weapon."

Woldoff said the study is titled 'un-packing heat' because it goes deeper than traditional studies about guns.

Rob Litchfield, Woldoff's husband, co-author and Washington and Jefferson College professor, said deeper analysis and an understanding of culture are both imperative to creating a comprehensive study on guns.

"In order to really understand people's feelings about them you have to respect that significance and give that some detailed attention."

