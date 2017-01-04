CrossFit Creates New Workout Philosophy

If you're making a workout plan for the new year, you might try CrossFit.

The workout incorporates multiple types of exercise at a very high-intensity.

At CrossFit Morgantown, it's not just about getting fit.

Curt Hays, CrossFit Morgantown team leader, said the gym members form a community and together accomplish fitness goals.

"I hope that they really see the community we have here," he said. "You come in every day, you work really hard and get to achieve some goals, live a healthier life but more so than anything just realize that everyone in here is pushing and helping each other."

And a lot of help was needed during Tuesday night's beginners class where 14 CrossFit newcomers tried the workout philosophy for the first time.

Katie Haseleu was one of the first-timers.

"I don't think I expected it to be this hard. Maybe easier just getting started but that was definitely more rigorous than I expected," Haseleu said.

The entry-level workout focused on the basics, different squats, proper form, and stretching, but was rigorous indeed.

Hays said the workout mimics everyday movements.

"So it's just to go over functional things of everyday life. The way you sit down into a chair, the way you're sitting in a chair. Making sure that you're moving efficiently and well so that you live a healthy and comfortable life," Hays said.

But the road to a comfortable life is pretty uncomfortable.

Despite the rigor of the workout Haseleu said she'll be back.

"I think I'll be back Thursday. It was hard and I was really mad when we were doing it cause I absolutely hated it. But now I think it's fine."

Haseleu said her goal of becoming a dancer will push her to keep with her new found workout routine.