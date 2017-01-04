Morgantown Council Continues Firearms Discussion

Morgantown City Council continued with their discussions of a proposed firearm ordinance in executive session Tuesday night.

Although she couldn’t go into detail, Mayor Marti Shamberger said council is working to resolve certain points in the ordinance with the city’s attorney.

As it’s worded now, only current and former law enforcement with updated training would be permitted to carry firearms in municipal buildings such as City Hall, the public safety building and municipal courts.

The first reading of the ordinance passed in December after council removed conceal carry permit holders from the language.

“Safety is our number one concern of everybody and that’s what’s important,” Mayor Shamberger said. “We as a council want to come to an agreement.”

Shamberger reinforced that this ordinance is to help the city comply with state code. She believes that when the issues are resolved, it will be put back on the agenda for a second vote.