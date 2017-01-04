Morgantown Details City Manager Interview Process

Candidates for Morgantown’s open City Manager position will be in the area for interviews this weekend.
The six candidates will be interviewing with both the heads of city departments and city council.
In between, they’ll be taking tours of the city that include areas of development and growth, the airport and different neighborhoods.
The candidates to be interviewed are:
Mayor Marti Shamberger says the city is looking for a leader with a clear vision who also has experience working with government at the state and federal levels.
“Somebody who has had experience in a community as far as revitalization, economic development, maybe some airport experience because our airport is growing and expanding and it’s very important to us,” she added.
Candidates then get to meet the public at a reception on Saturday, January 7 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Morgantown Event Center inside the Waterfront Place Hotel.
Mayor Shamberger hopes to have the City Manager position filled by February 1.
