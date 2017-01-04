Monongalia County Commission Elects New President

Monongalia County Commission began its first meeting of the New Year by electing a new president.

Ed Hawkins was elected president for 2017. He has served on County Commission since January of 2015.

Sean P. Sikora, who was elected in November, began his first term at Wednesday’s meeting with welcomes from several county officials.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Sikora said. “I’m not promising the world. I don’t claim to know everything. It’s going to be a learning experience, but I’m ready for it.”

“Our economic growth has been good. We want it to be better,” said Commissioner Ed Hawkins. “The motto of 4-H is to make the best better. I think we really do have one of the best areas in the state. I hope to make it better.”

All three Commissioners say they’re looking forward to working together and with groups and organizations in the County.