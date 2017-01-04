Donations Pour in for Police Officer Who Lost Home in Fire

UPDATE (1/6/17 at 4 p.m.):

An account has been set up at Harrison County Bank for donations for Jimmy McManus, a Nutter Fort police officer who lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve.

You can go to any Harrison County Bank location to make a donation to the Jimmy McManus Fire Fund.

ORIGINAL:

Donations continue to come in for a Nutter Fort police officer who lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve.

Clothing, shoes, toiletries and Christmas gifts have been donated to Jimmy McManus and his family.

Nutter Fort City Council chambers were filled with donated items.

The organizer of this effort says the support has been overwhelming.

"I think that it's really restored my faith in humanity," said Elizabeth Keough, fundraising coordinator. "I deal with a lot of not always the greatest characters in my job and my life. I feel like it's really made me appreciate where we live and the people that have really come forth and helped with everything."

Monetary donations are needed at this time.

You can drop off cash, checks or gift cards at the Nutter Fort Police Department.