Monongalia County Commission Questions Alcohol Tax Revenue Numbers

Monongalia County Commission is requesting information from the West Virginia State Tax Department.

Commission says the county received no revenue for wine and liquor taxes and video lottery from October of 2013 through March of 2014.

They added that tax revenues have decreased in the last five years from an average of $70,000 to $12,000 over a three month period and they want to know where the money is going.

“To have no revenue at all is not a realistic number,” said Commissioner Tom Bloom. “We want it explained and we want a clarification. If our funds are going to another city, we want to make sure that they have the correct businesses giving to the city.”

The Monongalia County Tax Office first requested this information for Commission in August and never heard back from the state.

Bloom said if their next request, in the form of a letter, does not produce results they will use the Freedom of Information Act.