Morgantown Man Arrested After Deputies Find Methamphetamine in Car

A man was arrested Tuesday in Monongalia County after deputies said they found methamphetamine packaged to sell in a vehicle.

Wilbur Higginbotham, 49, of Morgantown, had 16 individually packaged bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and $300 in his vehicle, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the Get Go on Don Knotts Boulevard for a possible drunk driver. When deputies arrived, they found Higginbotham, along with two women. Deputies found burnt foil, a cut straw, and a small bag of methamphetamine in the backseat and asked Higginbotham about it. He said he knew nothing about it and that they should get it all out of his car, according to deputies.

When the deputy attempted to remove a gun he saw in the car, he saw a larger bag containing the smaller bags of methamphetamine.

The passengers also told deputies that they had just purchased methamphetamine from Higginbotham, according to deputies.

Higginbotham had a possession with intent to deliver heroin conviction on his record from 2010, which makes him a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Higginbotham is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.