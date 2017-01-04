4 Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges in Clarksburg

Four people were arrested Tuesday in Clarksburg on methamphetamine charges.

Matthew Boone, 32, Kimberly Apodaca, 23, and Christain May, 26, all of Clarksburg, and Zachary Shreves, 27, of Salem, were arrested early Tuesday morning on Emily Drive, according to court documents.

Four individually-wrapped containers of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle the group was in, along with a digital scale and packaging materials, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

Additionally, Shreves had another small container of methamphetamine on him, along with a large amount of cash, police said.

All four individuals are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Boone was also charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm for a loaded 9mm handgun. Boone was convicted in 2011 of possession with intent to deliver heroin, so he could not possess the weapon.