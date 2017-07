A man recently sentenced to prison for shooting and killing his wife has died.

Theodore Newlon, 86, died over the weekend, according to West Virginia Regional Jail Authority officials.

Newlon was found guilty in September of first-degree murder for the 2012 shooting death of his wife, Dora Newlon.

Theodore Newlon was sentenced on December 21 to life in prison with mercy, meaning he would have been eligible for parole in 15 years.