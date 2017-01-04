Home Catches Fire in Glen Elk Area of Clarksburg

Crews battled a house fire Wednesday morning on Byrd Lane in the Glen Elk area of Clarksburg.
Harrison County 911 said it happened at about 10 a.m.
Officials said five people who were in the house got out safely.
The Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the scene.
