UPDATE: 62-Year-Old Man Dies in Mobile Home Fire

UPDATE (1/4/17 at 11:45 a.m.):

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, a 62-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday night on Smith Run Road, in the Saltwell area of Harrison County.

A fire marshal's office representative said the cause of the fire was accidental. There were no smoke alarms in the home.

UPDATE (1/4/17):

According to Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic, one person has died as a result of the fire.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, Baltic said.

There is still no word on what caused the fire. However, authorities do not find it suspicious.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Smith Run Road in the Saltwell area of Harrison County late Tuesday night

According to 911 officials, the call came in around 11:45 p.m.

One person was inside the house at the time of the fire. A medical examiner was called to the scene.

Shinnston, Bridgeport, Spelter, Lumberport and Worthington fire departments were all on scene.

There is no word on what caused this fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation.