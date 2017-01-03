Lewis County BOE Discusses Budget and Real Estate Sale

Lewis County Board of Education met for a special meeting Tuesday evening. The BOE discussed the sale of real-estate and budget tightening.

The BOE’s attorney, Jacob Manning, spoke to them about the options to sell Alum Bridge Elementary School, old bus garage, and gifted building. Manning stated during the meeting their options were, a public auction, sell to a political subdivision or state for adequate consideration, or turn it over to a private nonprofit tax exempt organization under a 501(c)(3) for nominal consideration. With recent education budget cuts statewide the sale of this property is important to the county schools.

“We’ve received one cut so far, you know, for this year and we don’t know whats going to happen now with the new administration coming in to the state, what might happen. So we need to anticipate it could happen again. As everyone knows the state is in some financial problems themselves,” said Paul Derico, President of the Lewis County Board of Education.

So far this school year, the Lewis County BOE is at 89 percent of the budget for substitute teachers. The BOE discussed multiple options to cut costs and save money. Some of those options were to look at custodial items, utility costs, overtime cuts, and travel requests.

Derico said the situation is serious, requiring belt tightening from everyone.

"The key is to relate this to our employees," said Derico. "Principals, teachers, service personnel, custodians, everyone. Everyone needs to help us to reduce costs and save the Board of Education cost for everything."

Derico said if the county starts saving money now finances should stay on track through this school year.

“The board wants to start now rather than wait to the end of the year and get the final report, you know, that we are deeply in the red. We want to cut cost now to help our budget for the end of the year,” said Derico.

All BOE members were in agreement that the schools and county office needs to be more fiscally responsible by cutting unnecessary spending.