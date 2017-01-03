Canaan Valley Celebrates Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

Wild, Wonderful West Virginia Ski Industry celebrates Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month (LSSM). The West Virginia Ski Area Association kicked off LSSM for the 2016-2017 ski season. The nationally recognized month was started by a group of industry officials in 2007 which encourages children and adults to try to ski and snowboard. From beginner to intermediate each visitor can learn a little more and try a new way of having fun on the slopes.

Tom Wagner, Executive Vice President of Winter Place Ski Resort, encourages everyone to come out and enjoy.

"This is a national initiative where ski areas across the country are offering programs to make it easy for first timers to come in and try out the sport and to learn a life long passion that they are just going to be falling in love with year after year," said Wagner.

Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area held a news conference on Tuesday to build awareness for the month and will be attempting to break the Guinness World Book of Records for largest ski and snowboard lesson in one day.

Jessica Waldo, Executive Director for the Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau, commented on how well the snow sport industry supports the local and state economy. Annually the association’s many locations, which offer a broad array of snow sporting activities, experiences nearly a million skier visits. The economic impact from the several month long industry is over $250 million and employs a population of over 4,000 seasonal staff.

The 2016-2017 season began in November, and, thanks to the excellent snow making conditions in the higher elevations of the state’s mountains, the season should last to the end of March and even into early April. Cold temperatures have allowed the resort’s snow makers to cover the slopes providing the most acreage in the region for skiing and snowboarding. West Virginia Ski Resorts have invested millions of dollars in snow making equipment which assures skiers and snowboarders in the region a long and reliable snow pack.

The coming month marks a special occasion for the Canaan Valley area, and the area is delighted to celebrate another LSSM. With cross country skiing available at White Grass, sledding open at Black Water Falls and many other locations around the state in full swing, it is hard not to love the snowy weather.