Students Begin Classes at New Suncrest Elementary School

After over a year and a half of construction, Tuesday was the first day of classes at the new Suncrest Elementary School on Collins Ferry Road.

Even though it was only the first day of the semester, the approximately 380 students in Pre-K through fourth grades could not wait to hit the books, and their teachers were excited too.

“They have worked tirelessly over the holidays to get their rooms ready and every single one of them had big smiles on their faces this morning,” said Principal Joanne Hines. “It was a great thing for them to see all their hard work and all their planning come to fruition.”

This new building includes 28 classrooms, all equipped with specialized desks and state of the art technology like intelli-boards.

“It’s an interactive board that the students can use. You can make the background into graph paper,” Hines said. “You can just draw on it or put shapes up there. The projector itself just goes on any board. ”

The Media Center and STREAM Lab are what teachers are calling the hub of the school. This allows students to see how each subject is connected through science, technology, reading, engineering, the arts, and math (STREAM).

“If students are studying cells they could go into the media center and they could use their Chrome books to do the research,” Hines explained. “Then they could go into the STREAM classroom and the teacher could do a directed lesson on the intelli-board about cells. They could move over to the STREAM lab and they could look at cells under a microscope. Connected to the STREAM lab is the art center and that’s where they could go build a cell.”

Suncrest Elementary also includes a new gymnasium, music room, cafeteria, arts walk, and much more. Other unique features include two drop off and pick up locations for students, one for busses and one for cars, and most doors within the school can only be opened with a key card.

The school will add fifth grade to the school next year, giving more students the opportunity to thrive in this unique learning environment.

“This has been a dream come true for all of us,” Hines said. “We’re just so excited for the kids to have what they need what they deserve.”