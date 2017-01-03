Substitute Principal Assigned to University High School

University High School has a new principal for the spring semester.
Kim Greene, who has previously worked with Monongalia County’s alternative education program, will serve as the substitute principal until further notice.
Superintendent Dr. Frank Devono told 12 News that former principal, Dr. Shari Burgess, will still be employed within the county schools.
He also added that any decisions about searching for a new permanent principal have not yet been made.
Clarksburg Studio
