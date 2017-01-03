MDA Looking to "Lock-Up" Fundraiser Volunteers

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is looking for community members and leaders to help with their next fundraiser.

The MDA will host their annual Lock-Up on January 26 and put those who have fundraised in “jail” at the Texas Roadhouse in Star City. Participants then have to pay their bail by asking friends and family to make donations to be released.

The Lock-Up has been an annual event for the MDA since 1989.

“The thought behind that is that Muscular Dystrophy for a lot of our patients can be very confining,” said Pat Cusick, executive director of the Central Ohio and West Virginia Office of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “It can almost feel like you’re in prison because of the abilities it takes away. So it’s helping our supporters get a little taste of that while they’re having a good time.”

WBOY will also be participating in the event. Anyone interested in donating or participating can visit the MDA’s website for more information.