Petitions Now Available for Morgantown Municipal Elections

Candidates can now file petitions to run in Morgantown’s Municipal Elections.

All seats on city council from all seven wards are up for election. Those interested can pick up petitions at the City Clerk’s office at 389 Spruce Street or download them from the city’s website, www.morgantownwv.gov.

They need 75 signatures from their ward and must be registered to vote in order to run. Petitions need to be returned to the City Clerk by midnight on February 14.

City Clerk Linda Tucker encourages city voters to pay as much attention to this election as they did to those in November.

“Come and vote for ours because we are the center of the government that reaches up to the county and to the state,” Tucker said. “We are the ones that make the governments grow.”

Election Day is Tuesday, April 25. The City Clerk will begin accepting applications for absentee voting on February 1.

Early voting will be held from April 12 to the 22. This year there will be a second early voting location at the Northside Fire Station. Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day including the two Saturdays.

The last day to register to vote is April 4.