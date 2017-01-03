Upshur and Lewis Counties Swear In New Circuit Court Judge

Upshur and Lewis counties have a new circuit court judge to lighten the case load.

Judge Kurt Hall took the oath of office Tuesday morning.

Hall was sworn in by Judge Jacob Reger at the Lewis County Courthouse in Weston.

Hall had been previously appointed to the position by Governor Tomblin but won this seat by getting elected.

"To me, it's a bigger honor being elected because you go through the process, and I came out on top," said Judge Kurt Hall, 26th Judicial Circuit. "It means a lot to me to have the support of the citizens of Lewis County and Upshur County."

Hall had been an assistant prosecutor for nearly 15 years.