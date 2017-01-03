D&E Starts First Year Symposium for Freshman

Randolph County college students received a crash course in United States government Tuesday morning.

Davis and Elkins College started its annual First Year Symposium. All 189 freshmen are enrolled in the course.

The three-week semester focuses on all aspects of democracy and features several keynote speakers.

"We are not saying that they should all become politicians," said Associate Professor of English Katherine Osborne. "I don't want to be a politician. They don't want to be politicians, but they still need to be active in the government, in the world around them, and that is what we are really trying to get them to think about and to do."

Davis and Elkins decided five years ago to hold these symposiums after a government document was released stating that students born after the year 2000 have a "civic deficit."