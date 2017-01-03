Morgantown Teen Still Missing, Reward Increased

Almost four months ago, a Morgantown teen went missing. Today, her family and authorities are still searching for her.

Cheikh Oumar Grossman, or Marie, never got on her school bus the morning of September 27.

The West Virginia State Police said they don't have any updates on the case. They've worked with the US Marshal Service and authorities in Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. in their efforts to find the teen.

Grossman's father, Robert, posted a New Year's letter pleading for her to come home. He also has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location of Marie.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing teen, contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.