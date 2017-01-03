Pinball League Starts in Morgantown

Many arcade games are played on phones and computers now.

Tuesday evening, one group in Morgantown joined together to play old-school pinball at Starport Arcade.

The Pinball League will meet Tuesdays at 7 p.m. starting January 3.

Scott Reppert, League Director, said all experience levels are welcome to play the classic game.

"For the older generation it's something that they miss from their youth," he said. "And for the new kids it's something different from an Xbox or a PlayStation, it's something you actually have to go out and do from a location."

The Starport Arcade is located off of High Street in the alley next to Dollar General.