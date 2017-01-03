Mountaineer Food Bank Receives Sizable Grant

The Mountaineer Food Bank provides resources to 48 of the 55 counties in the Mountain State, thanks to a sizable grant. Now, they'll be able to do even more.

This week, the food bank received a $25,000 grant from the Dominion Foundation.

The grant will go towards food distribution in low-income, high-need areas.

Chad Morrison, the food bank's executive director, said the winter months create an increased need for food in the community, especially healthy food choices.

"That's a really hard time for a lot of families because their electric bills are going up, their heating bills, and a lot of times healthy food is cut off the checklist there," Morrison said.

The Dominion Foundation has been an active partner for the food bank over the last several years.