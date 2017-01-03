Final Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fairmont Murder

U.S Marshals have arrested a final suspect in connection to a Fairmont murder.

John Anthony Deahl, 26, was arrested at an apartment in Delaware on a charge of first degree murder for his involvement in the shooting death of Malcom Whitted.

Six other people also face charges in this incident.

According to the Marshals Service, investigators believe Deahl traveled to Delaware in December and has been hiding at an associate’s apartment.

Deahl is being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility pending extradition back to Fairmont.