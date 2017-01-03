Tractor Trailer Rollover on I-79 Sends 1 to Hospital

A tractor trailer rolled onto its side Tuesday on Interstate 79, near Lost Creek.

One lane of I-79 northbound is shut down as of 3:15 p.m., according to a reporter on scene.

According to Harrison County 911, the driver of the tractor trailer was transported by ambulance to United Hospital Center.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation. The Jane Lew and Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.